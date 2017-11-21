Despite Oct. 1 shooting, Vegas airport logs record numbers

LAS VEGAS — Officials say a tally of travellers shows the worst mass shooting in modern U.S. history didn't deter people from flying into and out of Las Vegas.

McCarran International Airport reported Thursday that October edged out July as the busiest month ever for people traffic at the nation's eighth-busiest airport, with 4.3 million arriving and departing passengers.

October was also the eighth consecutive month the airport logged more than 4 million passengers, putting it on pace to break the annual record of 47.8 million airline passengers set in 2007.

Nearly 41 million travellers passed through the airport so far this year, up 2.2 per cent from the first 10 months of 2016.