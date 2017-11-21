Despite Oct. 1 shooting, Vegas airport logs record numbers
McCarran International Airport reported Thursday that October edged out July as the busiest month ever for people traffic at the nation's eighth-busiest airport, with 4.3 million arriving and departing passengers.
October was also the eighth consecutive month the airport logged more than 4 million passengers, putting it on pace to break the annual record of 47.8 million airline passengers set in 2007.
Fifty-eight people died and hundreds were injured Oct. 1 when a gunman fired from a high-rise casino hotel into an outdoor concert venue on the Las Vegas Strip.