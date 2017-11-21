Despite Trump lobby, only 'some' leaders condemn Pyongyang

MANILA, Philippines — The Philippines says only "some" Asia-Pacific leaders condemned North Korea's development of nuclear weapons and ballistic missiles when they gathered for an annual summit in Manila last week despite President Donald Trump's lobby for stronger united actions against Pyongyang.

A statement issued belatedly by Philippine President Rodrigo Duterte on Tuesday on behalf of 18 world leaders, including Trump, at the East Asia Summit said they expressed serious concern over the escalation of tensions on the Korean Peninsula, "while some condemned the ongoing development of nuclear weapons and ballistic missile technologies" by North Korea.