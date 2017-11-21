EU donates ?20 million for safe nuclear energy in Iran
TEHRAN, Iran — Iran's state TV is reporting that the European Union has donated €20 million to develop safe nuclear energy in Iran.
Kamalvandi's announcement came during a press conference after the second round of high-level talks in Tehran between Iran and the EU, titled "Nuclear
EU's senior diplomat Helga Schmid attended the gathering.
The talks come after President Donald Trump refused to re-certify the 2015 landmark nuclear deal between Iran and world powers that curbed Tehran's nuclear program in exchange for lifting international sanctions on Iran.
