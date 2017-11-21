EU donates ?20 million for safe nuclear energy in Iran

TEHRAN, Iran — Iran's state TV is reporting that the European Union has donated €20 million to develop safe nuclear energy in Iran.

The TV's website on Tuesday quoted Behrouz Kamalvandi, the spokesman for the Atomic Energy Organization of Iran, as saying that "this measure shows that the Europeans are welcome to co-operate with Iran on nuclear issues."

Kamalvandi's announcement came during a press conference after the second round of high-level talks in Tehran between Iran and the EU, titled "Nuclear co-operation ; Progresses and Prospects."

EU's senior diplomat Helga Schmid attended the gathering.