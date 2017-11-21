Execution date set for Missouri inmate with rare condition

ST. LOUIS — The Missouri Supreme Court has set a March execution date for Russell Bucklew, a convicted killer who narrowly escaped execution three years ago because of a rare medical condition that created the risk of suffering during the execution process.

Bucklew is scheduled to die by injection March 20 for killing a man during a violent crime spree in 1996.

Bucklew was moments away from execution in May 2014 when the U.S. Supreme Court halted it and sent the case back to a lower court.

He suffers from a condition known as cavernous hemangioma. It causes weakened and malformed blood vessels, along with tumors in his nose and throat.