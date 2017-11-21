Feds threaten to sue Harvard to obtain admissions records

CAMBRIDGE, Mass. — The U.S. Justice Department is pressing Harvard University to release a trove of records as part of an investigation into the school's admissions practices.

A Nov. 17 letter from the department threatens to sue Harvard if it doesn't release all documents requested by Justice officials by Dec. 1.

Justice officials say Harvard has pursued a "strategy of delay" and hasn't provided a single record.

The investigation is related to a federal lawsuit filed by a group of students in 2014 alleging Harvard illegally limits the number of Asian Americans it admits each year.