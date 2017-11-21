Fiat Chrysler and Eni co-operating on emissions reductions
MILAN — The CEOs of Italian-American carmaker Fiat Chrysler Automobiles SpA and Italian energy giant ENI have agreed to jointly develop technologies to reduce carbon emissions from vehicles.
The companies signed the agreement Tuesday in Rome with Premier Paolo Gentiloni that broadly focus on technologies related to compressed natural gas and liquefied natural gas - alternative fuels in which Italy has long been a market leader.
The deal also includes the use of a new alternative fuel - 15
FCA CEO Sergio Marchionne said the