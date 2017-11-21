Fired official seeks to clear record of sex-related crime
A
A
Share via Email
ROCKVILLE, Md. — A fired Maryland court official is seeking a judge's reconsideration to clear his record of a sex-related crime.
Israel Mangroo is a former district court commissioner in Montgomery County. Last year, he was sentenced to 18 months of probation and sex offender
Court documents show he's seeking probation before judgment. If successful, that would mean his record would eventually show no conviction as long as he complied with his probation.
Washington-based
Mangroo's lawyer did not immediately respond to an email seeking comment.