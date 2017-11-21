Fired official seeks to clear record of sex-related crime

ROCKVILLE, Md. — A fired Maryland court official is seeking a judge's reconsideration to clear his record of a sex-related crime.

Israel Mangroo is a former district court commissioner in Montgomery County. Last year, he was sentenced to 18 months of probation and sex offender counselling for using his cellphone to take a picture up the skirt of an assistant state's attorney.

Court documents show he's seeking probation before judgment. If successful, that would mean his record would eventually show no conviction as long as he complied with his probation.

Washington-based non-profit SurvJustice is representing the victim. It says in a statement Tuesday that it's "surprising" that Mangroo is seeking this reconsideration amid a growing tide of sexual misconduct scandals.