Gobble, gobble: AAA says Thanksgiving travel will be up

DEARBORN, Mich. — More than 1.6 million Michigan residents will travel 50 miles or more for turkey and all the trimmings.

The Thanksgiving projection comes from AAA Michigan, the leisure travel organization. The group says it's roughly a 3.5 per cent increase over 2016 and the most travellers since 2007.

The Thanksgiving travel period is considered Wednesday through Sunday. Driving is the most popular mode of travel. Michigan's average gas prices are up about 50 cents per gallon compared to a year ago.