How major US stock indexes fared on Tuesday

The market's biggest winners this year, technology and health care, powered U.S. stock indexes to more all-time highs on Tuesday.

On Tuesday:

The Standard & Poor's 500 index jumped 16.89 points, or 0.7 per cent , to 2,599.03.

The Dow Jones industrial average advanced 160.50 points, or 0.7 per cent , to 23,590.83.

The Nasdaq composite rose 71.77 points, or 1.1 per cent , to 6,862.48.

The Russell 2000 index of smaller-company stocks leaped 15.49 points, or 1 per cent , to 1,518.89.

For the week:

The S&P 500 is up 20.18 points, or 0.8 per cent .

The Dow is up 232.59 points, or 1 per cent .

The Nasdaq is up 79.69 points, or 1.2 per cent .

The Russell 2000 is up 26.07 points, or 1.7 per cent .

For the year:

The S&P 500 is up 360.20 points, or 16.1 per cent .

The Dow is up 3,828.23 points, or 19.4 per cent .

The Nasdaq is up 1,479.36 points, or 27.5 per cent .