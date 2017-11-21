Indictment returned against man in NYC bike path attack
NEW YORK — A 22-count indictment has been returned charging a man in the slayings of eight people during a truck attack on a bike path in New York City.
Sayfullo Saipov (sy-foo-LOH' sah-YEE'-pawf) was indicted Tuesday in Manhattan federal court.
He was arrested after people were run over by a vehicle Oct. 31 in a midday attack that authorities called terrorism.
The indictment includes charges that Saipov provided material support to the Islamic State group, and it includes numerous
He's being held without bail. A message left with his attorney was not immediately returned.
Attorney General Jeff Sessions said Saipov was charged with killing "eight innocent people ... in a calculated act of terrorism in the heart of one of our great cities."