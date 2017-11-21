Indictment returned against man in NYC bike path attack

NEW YORK — A 22-count indictment has been returned charging a man in the slayings of eight people during a truck attack on a bike path in New York City.

Sayfullo Saipov (sy-foo-LOH' sah-YEE'-pawf) was indicted Tuesday in Manhattan federal court.

He was arrested after people were run over by a vehicle Oct. 31 in a midday attack that authorities called terrorism.

The indictment includes charges that Saipov provided material support to the Islamic State group, and it includes numerous offences that can carry the death penalty upon conviction.

He's being held without bail. A message left with his attorney was not immediately returned.