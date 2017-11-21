Judge: Turkey should help US defendants, not lob criticisms
NEW YORK — The judge overseeing the prosecution of two Turkish businessmen charged with evading economic sanctions against Iran says Turkey's government can provide evidence to help the men instead of lobbing criticisms.
Manhattan federal Judge Richard Berman spoke after Turkey's deputy prime minister said gold trader Reza Zarrab was a "hostage" being forced to testify against Turkey's government.
Zarrab, a Turkish-Iranian businessman, has stopped appearing in court, prompting speculation he is
Jury selection is scheduled to start next week.
Acting U.S. Attorney Joon Kim said Tuesday that claims the prosecution is driven by Turkish politics are "ridiculous."
