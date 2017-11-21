Judge: Turkey should help US defendants, not lob criticisms

NEW YORK — The judge overseeing the prosecution of two Turkish businessmen charged with evading economic sanctions against Iran says Turkey's government can provide evidence to help the men instead of lobbing criticisms.

Manhattan federal Judge Richard Berman spoke after Turkey's deputy prime minister said gold trader Reza Zarrab was a "hostage" being forced to testify against Turkey's government.

Zarrab, a Turkish-Iranian businessman, has stopped appearing in court, prompting speculation he is co-operating with the U.S. and may testify against his co-defendant, an executive with the state-owned Halkbank. Lawyers have refused to discuss Zarrab, though he apparently was the subject of a sealed court hearing on Monday.

Jury selection is scheduled to start next week.