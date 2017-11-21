Jury awards wrongfully convicted Baltimore man $15 million

BALTIMORE — A federal jury has awarded $15 million to a wrongfully convicted man in his lawsuit against the Baltimore Police Department and two detectives.

The Baltimore Sun reports that Sabein Burgess said "justice has been served" after the verdict Tuesday.

The 47-year-old Burgess spent nearly two decades in prison after being convicted in 1995 of killing his girlfriend. He was sentenced to life plus 20 years in prison. Burgess was released in 2015 after being exonerated.

Burgess' lawyer Jon Loevy says the $15 million verdict is among the largest in the country for a wrongful conviction case.