Justice pulls out of death penalty case after radio remarks

NEW ORLEANS — A Louisiana Supreme Court justice has disqualified himself from a death row inmate's appeal after a radio interview in which he cited the man's case in expressing support for capital punishment.

Justice Scott Crichton didn't specify a reason for his recusal Tuesday from David Brown's case, but the inmate's attorney had questioned whether the elected justice could be impartial.

Brown was one of five inmates charged with first-degree murder in the killing of a prison guard during a 1999 escape attempt at Louisiana State Penitentiary at Angola.