Lebanon premier to head to Egypt amid political tensions

Lebanon's Prime Minister Saad Hariri, left, leaves after a lunch with French President Emmanuel Macron at the Elysee Palace in Paris, Saturday, Nov. 18, 2017. Hariri arrived in France on Saturday from Saudi Arabia and may be back in Beirut next week, seeking to dispel fears that he had been held against his will and forced to resign by Saudi authorities. (AP Photo/Christophe Ena)

PARIS — Casually leaving his Paris residence in jogging shorts, Lebanese Prime Minister Saad Hariri looks pretty relaxed for a man whose country is in political turmoil.

Hariri arrived in Paris on Saturday after a mysterious resignation announcement from Saudi Arabia that prompted fears he was being held against his will.

He's expected to leave Tuesday for Cairo — where the Arab League is holding meetings on regional tensions — and then head home to Beirut to lay out his political position.

But first, Hariri appeared to be headed for a jog. He left his residence in a high-end Paris neighbourhood Tuesday wearing a sweatshirt, running shoes and shorts — despite the 9 C (48 F) temperature.

Surrounded by bodyguards, he got in a car, which was escorted by a police convoy.

