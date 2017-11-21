Markets Right Now: US stocks indexes reach for more records
The latest on developments in financial markets (All times local):
11:45 a.m.
Stocks are pushing higher in midday trading on Wall Street, putting major indexes on track for more record high closes.
The gains Tuesday were broad. Technology and health care companies rose more than the rest of the market, and several stocks were moving on earnings news.
Medical device maker Medtronic climbed 5
The Standard & Poor's 500 index rose 16 points, or 0.7
The Dow Jones industrial average climbed 174 points, or 0.8
Bond prices rose. The yield on the 10-year Treasury note fell to 2.36
___
9:35 a.m.
Stocks are opening broadly higher on Wall Street as several companies reported earnings that pleased investors.
Hormel Foods rose 5
Medtronic jumped 6
The Standard & Poor's 500 index rose 11 points, or 0.5
The Dow Jones industrial average rose 122 points, or 0.5
Bond prices rose. The yield on the 10-year Treasury note fell to 2.34