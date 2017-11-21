Markets Right Now: US stocks indexes reach for more records

The latest on developments in financial markets (All times local):

11:45 a.m.

Stocks are pushing higher in midday trading on Wall Street, putting major indexes on track for more record high closes.

The gains Tuesday were broad. Technology and health care companies rose more than the rest of the market, and several stocks were moving on earnings news.

Medical device maker Medtronic climbed 5 per cent after reporting a strong quarter, and food maker Hormel also rose 5 per cent . Signet Jewelers plunged 28 per cent after issuing a weak forecast.

The Standard & Poor's 500 index rose 16 points, or 0.7 per cent , to 2,598.

The Dow Jones industrial average climbed 174 points, or 0.8 per cent , to 23,605. The Nasdaq composite gained added 68 points, or 1 per cent , to 6,859.

Bond prices rose. The yield on the 10-year Treasury note fell to 2.36 per cent .

9:35 a.m.

Stocks are opening broadly higher on Wall Street as several companies reported earnings that pleased investors.

Hormel Foods rose 5 per cent early Tuesday after reporting better earnings and releasing a strong forecast.

Medtronic jumped 6 per cent after reporting solid sales of heart devices and higher earnings and revenue than analysts were expecting.

The Standard & Poor's 500 index rose 11 points, or 0.5 per cent , to 2,593.

The Dow Jones industrial average rose 122 points, or 0.5 per cent , to 23,552. The Nasdaq composite gained 37 points, or 0.6 per cent , to 6,828.