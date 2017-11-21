Newborn, mother and grandmother all share same birthday

PRINCETON, N.J. — A New Jersey family will have no trouble remembering three generations of birthdays.

A newborn, his mother and grandmother were all born on Nov. 19.

Grandmother Clara Gregory says she had a feeling her grandson was going to be born on Nov. 19, even though the baby wasn't due until Christmas. NJ.com reports Theresa Dunn gave birth to Micah Lee Dunn at a Princeton hospital Sunday afternoon.

Dunn, of Lawrence, was admitted to the hospital Thursday night and doctors attempted to induce labour . She says her husband kept saying the baby would be born on her birthday.

Dunn says Micah is several weeks early but "doing amazing."

Dunn turned 31 on Sunday and her mother celebrated her 67th birthday.

