Officials: Acting Citgo president detained in Venezuela
CARACAS, Venezuela — Venezuelan authorities say they have detained the acting president of Citgo, the state-owned oil company's U.S. subsidiary, for alleged corruption.
The detentions are part of an ongoing investigation by Venezuelan authorities into the country's oil sector, which has struggled in recent years amid mismanagement and declining production.
Venezuela has the world's largest oil reserves.