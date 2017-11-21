Officials: Acting Citgo president detained in Venezuela

CARACAS, Venezuela — Venezuelan authorities say they have detained the acting president of Citgo, the state-owned oil company's U.S. subsidiary, for alleged corruption.

Chief prosecutor Tarek William Saab announced Tuesday that Jose Pereira and five Citgo vice-presidents have been detained on suspicion of embezzlement.

Saab said Citgo executives requested loans that would be unfavourable for state oil giant PDVSA and offered confidential information to a competitor.

The detentions are part of an ongoing investigation by Venezuelan authorities into the country's oil sector, which has struggled in recent years amid mismanagement and declining production.