Poland to observe EU court's logging ban in precious forest

WARSAW, Poland — Poland's environment minister says the country will fully comply with a European Union Court of Justice order to halt controversial logging in a pristine forest.

The Bialowieza Forest is one of Europe's last primeval woodlands and a UNESCO World Heritage site. It is at the heart of a heated dispute with the EU over logging ordered by Poland's conservative government, which argues it is fighting bark beetle infestation and removing trees that could fall on visitors.

The EU court on Monday ordered a halt to the logging, except in exceptional cases to guarantee public safety, and warned it will fine Poland at least 100,000 euros ($117,400) a day if it continues.