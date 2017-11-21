Russian state TV: Assad travels to Russia, meets with Putin
A
A
|Report an Error
Share via Email
MOSCOW — Russian state TV is reporting that Vladimir Putin has met with Syrian President Bashar Assad in Sochi.
The report said the two leaders held bilateral talks on Monday and then met with Russian military chiefs.
It was the second time Assad has
The first was in October 2015, shortly after Russia launched its military campaign in Syria to shore up Assad's forces. The Russian intervention has turned the war in
The meeting in Sochi comes a week before U.N.-sponsored peace talks are to resume in Geneva.
Assad's office confirmed the visit on its Facebook page.