State gives initial OK for $5.6M to help Icahn raze casino

ATLANTIC CITY, N.J. — A New Jersey redevelopment agency has given preliminary approval to a $5.6 million payment to billionaire investor Carl Icahn to help pay for the demolition of part of Atlantic City's former Trump Plaza casino.

The Casino Reinvestment Development Authority on Tuesday approved a request by Icahn to use funds from state-mandated casino investment alternative taxes toward the $13.2 million demolition cost.

A lawyer for Icahn says one of two hotel towers and a bridge would be razed.

Authority officials say the demolition will make way for new development at the heart of the resort city, although no specific proposals have been put forth.