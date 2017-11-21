Technology gains and solid earnings push US stocks higher
NEW YORK — U.S. stocks are higher in midday trading Tuesday as most industries, including technology and health care companies, post solid gains. Major indexes are on track for more record highs. Solid quarterly reports are boosting companies including medical device maker Medtronic and Spam maker Hormel, while Signet Jewelers is tumbling.
KEEPING SCORE: The Standard & Poor's 500 index climbed 16 points, or 0.6
Big-name technology companies lead the way. Apple rose $3.46, or 2
HEART BEAT: Medical device company Medtronic jumped after it posted profit that was larger than analysts had expected. The company said sales of heart devices including newer devices like its CoreValve Evolut Pro heart valve, drove its sales higher in the fiscal second quarter. The stock rose $3.87, or 4.9
THEY DO LIKE SPAM: Food maker Hormel climbed after its quarterly profit and sales came out ahead of Wall Street projections. So did the company's forecasts for the rest of the year. The stock climbed $1.82, or 5.4
TARNISHED: Signet Jewelers plunged $20.21, or 26.6
Companies that made deals to provide credit services for Signet also struggled. Alliance Data Systems, which operates Signet-branded credit cards, reversed an early loss and picked up 20 cents to $224.87. Aaron's, which is running a lease-payment program for other Signet customers, fell 76 cents, or 2.1
HIGH RISE: Homebuilders climbed after the National Association of Realtors said sales of homes grew in October. They're down slightly from last year because there are so few houses on the market, but the tight supply and rising prices has sent homebuilder stocks soaring this year. On Tuesday, NVR advanced $79.68, or 2.4
BUILDING UP: Construction and technical services company Jacobs Engineering had a stronger fourth quarter than analysts expected. Its shares added $5.52, or 9.3
NUTS TO SOUP: Campbell Soup's profit and sales both fell a bit short of analysts' forecasts. The company reported a 9
BONDS: Bond prices rose. The yield on the 10-year Treasury note fell to 2.36
ENERGY: Benchmark U.S. crude oil climbed 36 cents to $56.78 a barrel in New York, while Brent crude, the international standard, added 22 cents to $62.44 a barrel in London.
CURRENCIES: The dollar slipped to 112.42 yen from 112.67 yen. The euro rose to $1.1733 from $1.1732.
OVERSEAS: Germany's DAX was up 1
