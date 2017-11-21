Technology gains and solid earnings push US stocks higher

NEW YORK — U.S. stocks are higher in midday trading Tuesday as most industries, including technology and health care companies, post solid gains. Major indexes are on track for more record highs. Solid quarterly reports are boosting companies including medical device maker Medtronic and Spam maker Hormel, while Signet Jewelers is tumbling.

KEEPING SCORE: The Standard & Poor's 500 index climbed 16 points, or 0.6 per cent , to 2,598 as of 11:25 a.m. Eastern time. The Dow Jones industrial average gained 171 points, or 0.7 per cent , to 23,601. The Nasdaq composite added 66 points, or 1 per cent , to 6,857. All three indexes are on track to break the records they set earlier this month. The Russell 2000 index of smaller-company stocks rose for a fourth day and picked up 12 points, or 0.9 per cent , to 1,516. That's slightly above its record close from early October.

Big-name technology companies lead the way. Apple rose $3.46, or 2 per cent , to $173.44 and Microsoft advanced $1.19, or 1.4 per cent , to $83.72 while Facebook climbed $2.42, or 1.4 per cent , to $181.16. Health care and basic materials companies also rose. Utilities and real estate investment trusts, which are considered safer, more stable investments, made small gains but lagged the rest of the market.

HEART BEAT: Medical device company Medtronic jumped after it posted profit that was larger than analysts had expected. The company said sales of heart devices including newer devices like its CoreValve Evolut Pro heart valve, drove its sales higher in the fiscal second quarter. The stock rose $3.87, or 4.9 per cent , to $82.77.

THEY DO LIKE SPAM: Food maker Hormel climbed after its quarterly profit and sales came out ahead of Wall Street projections. So did the company's forecasts for the rest of the year. The stock climbed $1.82, or 5.4 per cent , to $35.22.

TARNISHED: Signet Jewelers plunged $20.21, or 26.6 per cent , to $55.63 after the company slashed its annual forecast because of problems related to the sale of its credit portfolio. In October Signet sold its highest-quality loans to Alliance Data Systems for $1 billion, but the company said "disruptions" related to that move have affected sales, especially for its Kay brand.

Companies that made deals to provide credit services for Signet also struggled. Alliance Data Systems, which operates Signet-branded credit cards, reversed an early loss and picked up 20 cents to $224.87. Aaron's, which is running a lease-payment program for other Signet customers, fell 76 cents, or 2.1 per cent , to $35.98.

HIGH RISE: Homebuilders climbed after the National Association of Realtors said sales of homes grew in October. They're down slightly from last year because there are so few houses on the market, but the tight supply and rising prices has sent homebuilder stocks soaring this year. On Tuesday, NVR advanced $79.68, or 2.4 per cent , to $3,397, while D.R. Horton gained 82 cents, or 1.7 per cent , to $49.02 and Lennar rose 89 cents, or 1.5 per cent , to $60.01.

BUILDING UP: Construction and technical services company Jacobs Engineering had a stronger fourth quarter than analysts expected. Its shares added $5.52, or 9.3 per cent , to $64.86.

NUTS TO SOUP: Campbell Soup's profit and sales both fell a bit short of analysts' forecasts. The company reported a 9 per cent drop in soup revenue and said carrot costs increased. It also faced greater logistics costs in the aftermath of the hurricanes. The stock shed $3.50, or 7 per cent , to $46.43.

BONDS: Bond prices rose. The yield on the 10-year Treasury note fell to 2.36 per cent from 2.37 per cent .

ENERGY: Benchmark U.S. crude oil climbed 36 cents to $56.78 a barrel in New York, while Brent crude, the international standard, added 22 cents to $62.44 a barrel in London.

CURRENCIES: The dollar slipped to 112.42 yen from 112.67 yen. The euro rose to $1.1733 from $1.1732.

OVERSEAS: Germany's DAX was up 1 per cent and the CAC 40 of France CAC 40 rose 0.7 per cent . The FTSE 100 index in Britain rose 0.4 per cent . Japan's Nikkei 225 rose 0.7 per cent while the Kospi in South Korea added 0.1 per cent . The Hang Seng in Hong Kong rose 1.9 per cent , its biggest gain in two months.

___