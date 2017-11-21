Texas curator resigns, cites 'inappropriate behaviour' claims
DALLAS — A curator at the Dallas Museum of Art has resigned, saying he was "aware of allegations" regarding his "inappropriate
Gavin Delahunty, the museum's senior curator of contemporary art since 2014, said in the statement Saturday that he was announcing his resignation, effective immediately. He did not elaborate on the
He said he didn't want the allegations to be a "distraction" to the museum.
The museum said that it does not disclose information regarding personnel matters.
Delahunty came to Dallas from Tate Liverpool in England, where he was head of exhibitions and displays.
Delahunty curated a noted exhibit of works by Jackson Pollock while at the Dallas museum.
