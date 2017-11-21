The Latest: 6 dead in rural northern Illinois house fire

DIXON, Ill. — The Latest on a house fire that killed six people in rural northern Illinois (all times local):

9:18 a.m.

A firefighter says a house where six people were found dead was fully engulfed in flames when his crew arrived at the scene.

Captain Isaac Dimmig of the Dixon Rural Fire Department says there was no way that firefighters could enter the house when they arrived shortly after midnight on Tuesday because by that point the entire house was consumed by flames. He says nobody in the house outside Dixon survived the fire and that the bodies were not discovered until the fire was brought under control.

Dimmig would not say where the bodies were found in the home and says the cause of the fire remains under investigation. He says 10 fire departments responded to the blaze.

The home is located about 90 miles (150 kilometres ) west of downtown Chicago.

___

8:42 a.m.

Six people were found dead in a house early Tuesday in rural northern Illinois, the Ogle County Sheriff's Office said in a news release .

Police received a 911 call from the home just after midnight Tuesday reporting smoke in the basement of a home outside Dixon in the unincorporated community of Lost Nation, the sheriff's department said. Firefighters arrived to find "a fully engulfed residential structure fire," the sheriff's office said.

All six occupants of the residence died in the fire. The names and ages of the victims haven't been released. Ogle County Corner Louis Finch said the bodies were so badly burned that his office will need dental records to determine identification.

First responders from eight fire departments responded to the blaze. The sheriff's office said no other information was immediately available Tuesday morning.

The sheriff's office, Illinois State Fire Marshal and Illinois State Police are investigating the cause of the fire.