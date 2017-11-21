The Latest: Defence wraps up in San Francisco pier killing
SAN FRANCISCO — The Latest on the San Francisco pier shooting murder trial (all times local):
11:35 a.m.
The lawyer for a Mexican national accused of killing a woman on a San Francisco pier in a case that launched a fierce immigration debate has told jurors that he knows it's hard to believe the shooting was an accident.
Gonzalez says prosecutors are pushing a "wild narrative" that Garcia Zarate set out to hurt someone he doesn't know. He says they haven't provided any evidence to prove it.
The six-woman, six-man jury is expected to start deliberations later Tuesday.
12:01 a.m.
A jury may begin deliberations Tuesday on the fate of a Mexican man charged in the killing of a woman on a San Francisco pier — a case that became fodder in the national debate on immigration enforcement.
Closing arguments began Monday in the trial of Jose Ines Garcia Zarate.
Prosecutors argue he deliberately shot Kate Steinle while the
At the time of the 2015 killing, Garcia Zarate had been deported from the U.S. five times. He had just finished a federal prison sentence for illegal re-entry and was wanted for a sixth deportation.
Then-presidential candidate Donald Trump seized upon Steinle's death to decry America's loose borders.
