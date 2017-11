The Latest: Father of dead agent says son's head 'destroyed'

DALLAS — The Latest on the death of a U.S. Customs and Border Protection agent in Texas (all times local):

8 a.m.

The father of a U.S. Border Patrol agent who died while on patrol in remote West Texas says his son suffered serious injuries that left his head "destroyed."

Jose Martinez told the El Paso Times on Monday that doctors said his son, 36-year-old Rogelio Martinez, suffered repeated cardiac arrest before he died Sunday.

Authorities haven't explained what happened to Martinez and his partner late Saturday.

A U.S. official, who was briefed on the investigation but is not authorized to speak publicly and spoke on the condition of anonymity, said Monday that investigators believe Martinez may have fallen into a culvert near Van Horn.

The official says Martinez's partner also suffered traumatic head injuries and can't remember what happened.

Jose Martinez says he told his son that his job was too dangerous, but Rogelio Martinez enjoyed his work and wanted to defend the U.S. from terrorists and drugs traffickers.

12:30 a.m.

A U.S. official with knowledge of the investigation into the death of a border patrol agent in South Texas says the surviving agent who radioed for help doesn't remember what happened.

The official, who was briefed on the investigation but is not authorized to speak publicly and spoke on the condition of anonymity, said Monday that investigators believe agent Rogelio Martinez may have fallen into a 14-foot culvert. Martinez died early Sunday.

The FBI says autopsy results are pending. Martinez's partner remains hospitalized.

The official says the incident occurred after dark in an area that's known for drug activity and where agents often look for drugs in culverts.