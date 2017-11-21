The Latest: Man says factory co-worker died in 2nd blast

NEW WINDSOR, N.Y. — The Latest on the explosions and fire at an upstate New York cosmetics factory that killed one person and injured more than 125 others (all times local):

2:15 p.m.

A New York cosmetics factory employee who survived a workplace explosion says a co-worker was killed by a second blast that occurred after he had gone back inside to make sure everyone had evacuated.

Juan Pablo Marcos says he was in a different part of the factory when the first explosion tore through Verla International on Monday morning. He says workers began running and screaming for everyone to get out.

Marcos says an employee went back inside the New Windsor complex to see if anyone was left behind when a second explosion occurred about 25 minutes later. Police later identified him as 57-year-old William Huntington, of nearby Newburgh.

More than 125 people were injured, including seven firefighters who were inside when the second blast erupted.

___

12:14 p.m.

Officials say the number of people treated for injuries after two explosions and a fire at an upstate New York cosmetics factory has topped 125.

Authorities initially said one employee was killed and up to 35 people were injured, including seven firefighters. The blasts erupted Monday morning inside the Verla International plant in New Windsor, 55 miles (88 kilometres ) north of New York City.

A spokeswoman for St. Luke's Cornwall Hospital said Tuesday that the number of people treated increased substantially later Monday, with more than 125 people reporting injuries. Most were treated for non-life-threatening injuries and released.

The deceased worker was identified Tuesday as 57-year-old William Huntington, of nearby Newburgh.