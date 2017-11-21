The Latest: No decision yet on hate crime in roommate flap

HARTFORD, Conn. — The Latest on a former Connecticut college student accused of contaminating her roommate's belongings with body fluids (all times local):

1:50 p.m.

A Connecticut prosecutor says no decision has been made on whether to add hate crime charges against a white former college student accused of smearing body fluids on her black roommate's belongings.

Hartford State's Attorney Gail Hardy said Tuesday that investigators are reviewing information provided by the roommate's lawyer. She would not elaborate.

Former University of Hartford student Brianna Brochu appeared in court Tuesday. Her lawyer said he doesn't believe there's evidence of any hate crimes.

Brochu is charged with misdemeanour criminal mischief and breach of peace. The state NAACP is calling for felony hate crime charges.

Police say Brochu wrote on Instagram about rubbing used tampons on her roommate's backpack and putting her roommate's toothbrush "where the sun doesn't shine." Her roommate said she developed throat pain.

____

12:07 p.m.

The lawyer for a former Connecticut college student accused of smearing body fluids on her roommate's belongings says he doesn't expect authorities to file hate crime charges.

Attorney Tom Stevens' comments came Tuesday after former University of Hartford student Brianna Brochu appeared in court.

Police say Brochu, who is white, wrote on Instagram about rubbing used tampons on her black roommate's backpack and putting her roommate's toothbrush "where the sun doesn't shine." Her roommate said she developed throat pain.

The 18-year-old Harwinton resident is charged with misdemeanour criminal mischief and breach of peace. The state NAACP and other groups are demanding felony hate crime charges. Prosecutors did not immediately return a call for comment.

Brochu told the Republican-American newspaper she acted foolishly but isn't racist.