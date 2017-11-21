The Latest: Police say at least 50 dead in Nigeria bombing

MAIDUGURI, Nigeria — The Latest on Nigeria suicide bombing (all times local):

10:55 a.m.

Police in northern Nigeria say the death toll has risen to 50 in a suicide bombing at a mosque during morning prayers.

Police spokesman Othman Abubakar tells The Associated Press they are "still trying to ascertain the number of injured because they are in various hospitals."

Police say the teenage bomber detonated early Tuesday in Adamawa state as people were arriving for prayers.

While there is no immediate claim of responsibility, suspicion immediately fell on the Boko Haram extremist group.

___

10 a.m.

Police in northeastern Nigeria say at least 20 people are feared dead after a suicide bombing at a mosque.

The teenage bomber detonated early Tuesday in Adamawa state as people were arriving for morning prayers.

Police spokesman Othman Abubakar tells The Associated Press that the young man detonated his explosives while mingling among the worshippers.

While there was no immediate claim of responsibility, suspicion immediately fell on Boko Haram.