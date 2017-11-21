The Latest: Woman hopes senator's resignation brings change

ST. PAUL, Minn. — The Latest on sexual misconduct allegations against Democratic Minnesota Sen. Dan Schoen (all times local):

4:45 p.m.

A woman who says she was groped by Minnesota Sen. Dan Schoen says news that the Democrat will resign does not bring her joy, but she hopes it's the start of holding people accountable for improper behaviour .

Lindsey Port was running for a Burnsville-area House seat in 2015 when she met Schoen at a Democratic Party event. Port says Schoen, then a state representative, made a comment about her rear end then grabbed her behind. Other women have come out with other allegations of improper conduct by Schoen.

Schoen has denied some of the allegations against him and said others were taken out of context.

Port tells The Associated Press that she hopes Schoen's resignation is the start of changes to the way that women are protected in the workplace. She says she wishes that Schoen had taken responsibility for his actions and apologized.

___

4:25 p.m.

An attorney for Minnesota state Sen. Dan Schoen says Schoen plans to resign in the wake of accusations of sexual misconduct.

Paul Rogosheske tells the Star Tribune that Schoen plans to resign at a news conference on Wednesday. Rogosheske says that Schoen, a Democrat from St. Paul Park, doesn't feel he can be effective anymore.

Rogosheske didn't immediately respond to messages from The Associated Press.

Schoen, 42, was accused by a Democratic candidate for office of grabbing her buttocks in 2015. Another candidate who is now a fellow Democratic lawmaker said he sent her a string of suggestive texts, and a Senate employee said he texted her a picture of male genitalia.