Trials begin for violent Inauguration Day protests
A
A
Share via Email
WASHINGTON — Trials are starting for more 160 people arrested during violent anti-Trump protests in Washington on Inauguration Day.
The first trial, which began Monday and is expected to continue for about a month, charges a group of six protesters with destruction of property and inciting a riot. The charges stem from a violent protest on Jan. 20. Some demonstrators broke windows in downtown businesses, and a parked limousine was set ablaze.
Rather than trying to prove that any individual defendant was personally guilty of destruction, prosecutors are arguing that all demonstrators present that day were aware and supportive of the violent intentions of the others.
Most Popular
-
Don't let the cat out: Expert on new ways to handle the Halifax 'cat crisis'
-
Man in critical condition in Halifax hospital after 'serious assault'
-
Man charged after 200,000 contraband smokes seized during Bedford traffic stop
-
'Come forward:' Halifax police calling on public for tips in shooting death