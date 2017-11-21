Twins born joined at the head go home after 485 days

Their parents, Heather and Riley Delaney, of Mooresville, had learned they would be having conjoined twins about 11 weeks into the pregnancy and regularly travelled to the hospital for appointments. The twins were born 10 weeks premature on July 24, 2016, and were separated in an 11-hour surgery performed by a 30-member team June 6. It was the first time the hospital had separated a craniopagus pair, the rarest of conjoined twins.