U of Michigan to decide on white supremacist speaker

ANN ARBOR, Mich. — The University of Michigan Board of Regents will make an announcement on white supremacist Richard Spencer's request to speak on campus.

University spokesman Rick Fitzgerald says the regents scheduled a 7 p.m. Tuesday meeting during which they'll also take public comment.

Fitzgerald said last month the university would pay "close attention to the safety and security of our community" in considering Spencer's request. He said then a representative of Spencer's National Policy Institute indicated there was flexibility with the speaking date.

Spencer participated in a white nationalist rally in Charlottesville, Virginia, that led to deadly violence in August.