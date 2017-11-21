Vatican beefs up oversight of diplomats after 2 sex probes
VATICAN CITY — Pope Francis has beefed up the Vatican's oversight of its diplomatic corps after two recent cases of alleged sexual misconduct and other instances of its ambassadors going off-message from the pope.
The Vatican said Tuesday that Francis had created a new section in the secretariat of state to
In 2015, the Vatican charged its Dominican Republic ambassador with soliciting sex from shoeshine boys; he died before trial began. Earlier this year, the Vatican recalled a diplomat from its Washington embassy as part of a child pornography investigation.
