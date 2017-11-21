Vatican beefs up oversight of diplomats after 2 sex probes

VATICAN CITY — Pope Francis has beefed up the Vatican's oversight of its diplomatic corps after two recent cases of alleged sexual misconduct and other instances of its ambassadors going off-message from the pope.

The Vatican said Tuesday that Francis had created a new section in the secretariat of state to co-ordinate the selection, training and service of its diplomats. It said the change will enable the head of the diplomatic office to make more frequent visits to embassies and better co-ordinate with the Vatican's secretary of state, and its interior and foreign ministers.