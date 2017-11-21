White House: Trump, Putin set to speak Tuesday

WASHINGTON — The White House says President Donald Trump plans to speak with Russian President Vladimir Putin on Tuesday.

Trump and Putin spoke informally several times last week when they attended a summit in Vietnam. They agreed on a number of principles for the future of war-torn Syria.

Trump's conversation with the Russian president will follow Putin's Monday meeting with Syrian President Bashar Assad (bah-SHAR' AH'-sahd). Putin hosted Assad at a Black Sea resort ahead of a summit later this week with Russia, Turkey and Iran, as well as U.N.-sponsored peace talks in Geneva.