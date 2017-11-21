Yellen says Fed needs to avoid 'boom-bust'cycle in economy
WASHINGTON — Federal Reserve Chair Janet Yellen said Tuesday that the biggest challenge facing the central bank in coming years will be to craft an interest rate policy that avoids putting the economy through a "boom-bust" cycle.
Yellen's comments at New York University echoed previous remarks on inflation, indicating that the Fed is still preparing to boost rates again in December, its third hike this year.
"We don't want a boom-bust situation," Yellen said.
Yellen's appearance sponsored by NYU's Stern School of Business came one day after she submitted a resignation letter to President Donald Trump, saying she will leave the central bank's board when Jerome Powell is confirmed as her successor as Fed chairman.
Yellen, the first woman to head the central bank, was not chosen by Trump for a second four-year term as chairman, becoming the first Fed leader not to be offered a second term in nearly four decades.
Yellen, who participated in a discussion at NYU with Mervy King, the former head of the Bank of England, was not asked about her feelings about not getting a second term. But she did say in answer to a question that she had enjoyed good relationships with officials in both the Obama and Trump administrations.
She noted she has met regularly with Treasury Secretary Steven Mnuchin and Gary Cohn, the head of the president's National Economic Council.
"These interactions follow certain rules," Yellen said. "The first rule is that the Federal Reserve is independent within the government and the Fed has to make its own decisions about monetary policies."
She said all the administration officials she met with during her four years as Fed chair understood the importance of the Fed's independence.
Powell, a Republican who has been on the Fed board since 2012, will have his Senate confirmation hearing next week. He is expected to have little trouble winning Senate approval.