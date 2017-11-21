Yellowstone mining opponents press Gianforte to join cause

BILLINGS, Mont. — Opponents of two gold mines proposed near Yellowstone National Park are pressing Montana U.S. Rep. Greg Gianforte to sponsor legislation that would withdraw public lands in the area from future mining.

A coalition of businesses and conservation groups on Tuesday said the Republican's support was crucial to making permanent a temporary mining ban enacted last year on 47 square miles (121 square kilometres ) of land outside Yellowstone.

A Yellowstone-area mining ban bill sponsored by Democrat U.S. Sen. Jon Tester is stalled in the Senate in the face of Republican opposition.