1 escaped inmate captured, 2 others suspected in ATM robbery

ROCKWELL, N.C. — Authorities in North Carolina say they've captured one of three inmates who escaped from a Florida county jail, and the two others are suspected in an ATM robbery.

News outlets report 25-year-old Casey Martina was arrested early Tuesday in Rockwell, North Carolina, following an anonymous tip. Around the same time, authorities say 43-year-old Joel Cooper and 44-year-old Donald Cotterman were spotted on surveillance video using a logging chain to remove an ATM at a Hildebran, North Carolina, gas station. Both cities are located north of Charlotte, North Carolina.