ACLU says teen detained over suspected gang ties released

NEW YORK — The American Civil Liberties Union says a teenage immigrant from El Salvador is back with his family in New York after being detained for five months for suspected gang ties.

The ACLU says the 17-year-old was released Tuesday and is with his family in Brentwood, on Long Island.

The teenager was arrested for suspected gang ties earlier this year. His release comes after a federal judge in California ruled Monday that he and other youths who had been detained in a gang crackdown must get prompt hearings about their alleged gang ties.

Civil liberties lawyers sued the Trump administration on behalf of the detained teenagers in August.