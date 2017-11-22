Australian state reaches brink of legalizing mercy killings

CANBERRA, Australia — An Australian state parliament is nearing passage of a voluntary euthanasia bill 20 years after the country repealed the world's first mercy-killing law for the terminally ill.

The Victorian Legislative Council on Wednesday passed the bill on doctor-assisted suicide 22 votes to 18 after hours of passionate debate.

The vote was the last significant hurdle to euthanasia becoming legal in Australia's second-most populous state from 2019.

The lower-chamber Legislative Assembly passed the bill last month and is likely to endorse the upper chamber's amendments next week.