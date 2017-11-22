Driver with cat in her lap collides with school bus

NEW CANADA, Maine — Maine State Police say a driver with a cat on her lap got distracted and collided with a school bus carrying 58 students, injuring some of them and the bus driver.

Police said 19-year-old Alicia Fiordellisi also suffered non-life-threatening injuries to her head and leg in the Tuesday afternoon crash in New Canada. Her cat was killed.

Police said Fiordellisi was travelling south on Route 161 with the cat on her lap. She said she felt a wet spot on her pants from the cat and looked down. When she looked up, she had swerved into the northbound lane and collided with the bus.

The bus driver and some students suffered minor injuries.