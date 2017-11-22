Estonia protests another Russian violation of its airspace

COPENHAGEN — Russia's ambassador to Estonia has been summoned to the Foreign Ministry in Tallinn and given a protest note after another Russian military transport aircraft intruded into the Baltic nation's airspace.

The Estonian Air Force says the Ilyushin II-76 plane spent less than a minute in the country's airspace, over the island of Vaindloo, which is in northern Estonia.

It said the aircraft's transponder was switched on and a flight plan had been presented to Estonian authorities. There had been no radio contact with the Estonian air navigation service.