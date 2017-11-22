News / World

Exonerated man: Point of Baltimore lawsuit was to clear name

Sabein Burgess stands outside his mother's home in Baltimore, Wednesday, Nov. 22, 2017. A federal jury awarded $15 million to Burgess Tuesday in his lawsuit against the Baltimore Police Department and two detectives. Burgess, who spent nearly two decades in prison after being wrongfully convicted of killing his girlfriend, was released in 2015 after being exonerated. (AP Photo/Patrick Semansky)

BALTIMORE — Sabein Burgess spent nearly two decades behind bars for a murder he always insisted he had nothing to do with.

Now a federal jury has given final vindication to the wrongfully convicted man by awarding him $15 million in his lawsuit against the Baltimore Police Department and two detectives.

But the big award is nearly an afterthought for the 47-year-old Burgess. He says his lawsuit was about "clearing my name and proving that I was used as a scapegoat to close the case."

Burgess spoke to The Associated Press on Wednesday at a relative's home in Baltimore.

He was released from prison after being exonerated in 2014. Burgess was awarded $15 million by a federal jury late Tuesday.

The city plans on appealing the verdict.

