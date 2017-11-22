Exonerated man: Point of Baltimore lawsuit was to clear name
BALTIMORE — Sabein Burgess spent nearly two decades behind bars for a murder he always insisted he had nothing to do with.
Now a federal jury has given final vindication to the wrongfully convicted man by awarding him $15 million in his lawsuit against the Baltimore Police Department and two detectives.
But the big award is nearly an afterthought for the 47-year-old Burgess. He says his lawsuit was about "clearing my name and proving that I was used as a scapegoat to close the case."
Burgess spoke to The Associated Press on Wednesday at a relative's home in Baltimore.
He was released from prison after being exonerated in 2014. Burgess was awarded $15 million by a federal jury late Tuesday.
The city plans on appealing the verdict.