Finns want to look for remains of Arctic meteorite

COPENHAGEN — Finnish amateur astronomers believe parts of the remains of a blazing meteorite that lit up the dark skies of the Arctic last week are scattered near a lake in northern Finland.

The Ursa astronomical association says their calculations show the parts would have crashed in a remote area near the Norwegian and Russian borders.

Marko Pekkola, a scientist with Ursa, said Wednesday the meteorite that was Thursday evening "broke into pieces when it entered the atmosphere" and are spread over an area of about 60 square kilometres (24 sq. miles).

He said Wednesday "finding one or two pieces is possible."