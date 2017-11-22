Flood warnings in western Washington ahead of holiday travel

ARLINGTON, Wash. — Western Washington has been hit with the season's first widespread flooding just as travellers hit the road for Thanksgiving.

The Daily Herald reports (http://bit.ly/2B1dsL1 ) that Washington State Patrol is monitoring the situation along Highway 530 in Arlington.

The National Weather Service issued flood warnings for Wednesday, urging caution as minor to moderate flooding along the Skykomish, Snohomish and Stillaguamish rivers is expected.

Drivers are encouraged to stay away from Highway 530, as flooding has been reported near Twin Rivers Park and Arlington Heights Road.

So far, the Stillaguamish River has spilled over from the bank with at least 6 inches (15 centimetres ) of water over the road.

High water is expected in low-lying places near Granite Falls, Arlington and Stanwood.

Skykomish River also spilled over its banks near Gold Bar.

___