Grand Teton park's food waste program deemed successful
A
A
Share via Email
JACKSON, Wyo. — The pilot program that Grand Teton National Park started to curb food waste has been deemed successful after its first season.
The Jackson Hole News & Guide reports that from May through October, 73.3 tons of food waste was diverted from landfills to a composting facility in West Yellowstone, Montana.
Mari Allan Hanna, waste diversion and outreach
Hanna says the pilot program was an opportunity to test the logistics of a large-scale food composting collection service, which is likely to guide future operations.
The program is part of the "Road to Zero Waste," a community initiative to divert 60
___
Information from: Jackson Hole (Wyo.) News And Guide, http://www.jhnewsandguide.com
Most Popular
-
Former teen pop star Melissa Schuman says Backstreet Boys singer Nick Carter raped her
-
Teen idol David Cassidy, 'Partridge Family' star, dies at 67
-
Jury shown video of off-duty cop and alleged murderer embracing at Halifax bar
-
Halifax man strangled off-duty cop, disposed of body with compost bin, jury told