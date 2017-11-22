House falls off trailer, blocks North Carolina road

STATESVILLE, N.C. — Some house movers in North Carolina thought they were getting a jump on the day. Instead, their day got longer when the house they were moving fell off a trailer and onto a road.

The North Carolina Highway Patrol told local media outlets that the house was being moved on a rural road in Iredell County just north of Statesville around 4 a.m. Wednesday when the rear wheels on the trailer slipped into a hole. When the trailer came out of the hole, the house bounced off the trailer and landed on the road.