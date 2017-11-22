How major US stock indexes fared on Wednesday

U.S. stocks mostly slipped away from their record highs Wednesday as the two former halves of Hewlett-Packard both tumbled, while falling interest rates helped phone companies but hurt banks.

On Wednesday:

The Standard & Poor's 500 index fell 1.95 points, or 0.1 per cent , to 2,597.08.

The Dow Jones industrial average declined 64.65 points, or 0.3 per cent , to 23,526.18.

The Nasdaq composite gained 4.88 points, or 0.1 per cent , to 6,867.36.

The Russell 2000 index of smaller-company stocks shed 2.13 points, or 0.1 per cent , to 1,516.76.

For the week:

The S&P 500 is up 18.23 points, or 0.7 per cent .

The Dow is up 167.94 points, or 0.7 per cent .

The Nasdaq is up 84.57 points, or 1.2 per cent .

The Russell 2000 is up 23.94 points, or 1.6 per cent .

For the year:

The S&P 500 is up 358.25 points, or 16 per cent .

The Dow is up 3,763.58 points, or 19 per cent .

The Nasdaq is up 1,484.24 points, or 27.6 per cent .