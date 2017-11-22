In Alabama, Nitro the police dog creates viral workout video

GULF SHORES, Ala. — An Alabama police dog shown on video doing pushups with two officers is a big hit on the internet — and it's also intended as a public safety reminder.

Al.com reports that Nitro is a 2-year-old Dutch Shepherd who joined the Gulf Shores Police Department's canine unit in February. In a video police posted to social media, the dog raises up and down as the song "Eye of the Tiger" plays in the background.