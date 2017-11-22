Inmate who fled California courthouse arrested, 1 at large

STOCKTON, Calif. — One of two California inmates who escaped from a courthouse two weeks ago has been captured after a chase but his partner got away, the California Highway Patrol said Wednesday.

Officers in the central city of Stockton arrested Tramel McClough Tuesday night but John Bivins escaped, said highway patrol Officer Katzakian.

McClough and Bivins escaped deputies escorting them at a court in Palo Alto on Nov. 6 by bolting through an emergency exit and running outside to a waiting car.

Highway patrol officers in Stockton tried to pull over a car but McClough kept driving, then stopped the vehicle and ran inside a Walmart where he was detained, the highway patrol said in a statement.

Bivens then took the wheel and kept driving. Officers pursued the car and one fired his gun.

Bivens got away but Katzakian said he could not provide more details.

McClough and Bivins were being held without bail after they were accused of robbing a Verizon store of $64,000 in merchandise in February.

Police have said they tied up the store employees, forced one to open a safe and were arrested a short time later after a car chase.

