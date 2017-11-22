Menendez attorney: Hung jury supported friendship defence
NEWARK, N.J. — The fact that the jury in the trial of Sen. Bob Menendez couldn't reach a verdict and was apparently in
In the first extended comments by the
There has been no deadline set by the judge for the government to say whether it will seek a retrial. Menendez is expected to run for re-election next year, though he hasn't officially announced his campaign.
Menendez and longtime friend Salomon Melgen are charged with conspiracy, bribery and fraud. A 2015 indictment charged the Florida eye doctor lavished the New Jersey Democrat with gifts including flights on his private jet and luxury hotel stays in exchange for Menendez using his influence with executive branch officials to help Melgen's businesses.
Cogan and the rest of the
"The government kept saying throughout the trial that friends can bribe friends, and as a technical legal matter, that's true," Cogan said. "But the question presented here wasn't whether it's possible, but whether it's fair to conclude, beyond a reasonable doubt, whether that's what happened here. When you have a close friendship, which the government had no way to dispute, our argument is that even if you're left unsure about what happened, you can't conclude beyond a reasonable doubt there was bribery."
Prosecutor Peter Koski reminded jurors during his closing argument that friends can engage in bribery — a fact bolstered by the judge's instructions that gifts "given both out of friendship and a corrupt intent" can be illegal. But not enough jurors bought it.
"They are friends," said Evelyn Arroyo-Maultsby, a juror who was excused early for a pre-arranged vacation. "If I was rich and if I had a lot of money and I want to take my friend somewhere, why can't I?"
Cogan said the
"You're happy to hear somebody understood what your
Contact Porter at https://www.twitter.com/DavidPorter_AP